August 5, 1943 – November 2, 2018
Phyllis K. Couch returned to be with her Lord and Savior on November 2, 2018 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Phyllis Couch was born on August 5, 1943 in Gooding, ID as the youngest of 6 children of Glenn Henry and Ruth Mae (Simpson) Novis. Phyllis grew up on the family dairy farm west of Gooding. She attended public school in Gooding and graduated from Gooding High School in 1961.
Phyllis married Jerry Couch on March 16, 1962 and had two sons, Jerry Lee Couch, Jr, and Clifford Glenn Couch. They moved between Idaho and Oklahoma in those early years, settling back in Gooding in 1970. They lived in Gooding until 1979 when they moved to Morden, Manitoba Canada to work at the new Tupperware plant. In spring of 1988 she left Tupperware and moved to West Valley City, UT where she enjoyed being closer to family. In 2000 she and Jerry were divorced and she moved to Nampa, ID where she felt that she finally made it back home.
In 2002 Cliff and Audrey were blessed with a daughter, Samantha Angelina Couch who was instantly Phyllis’ pride and joy. Everyone she knew heard about Sam. Phyllis also had several special pet companions including parrots Paco and Pete, and Lhasa Apso, Wicket.
While living in Nampa, Phyllis reconnected with God and found peace and strength in her relationship with Him. She became a member at Nampa First Church of the Nazarene. She enjoyed fellowship with her family in Christ there as well as her Singles Ministry and volunteering at Love, Inc. She enjoyed reading and walking, especially with Wicket and her sister, Betty.
Phyllis is survived by her sister Betty (Harvey) Clampitt of Nampa, and brother William (Donna) Novis of Gooding, sons Jerry Couch, Jr., and Clifford (Audrey) Couch of Lakeland, FL, granddaughter Samantha Angelina Couch of Lakeland, FL, and many special nieces, and nephews. Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents Glenn and Ruth Novis, brother Daryl Novis, sister Margaret Brew, brother John Novis and daughter-in-law Kathy Lynn (Weibe) Couch.
