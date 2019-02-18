Try 1 month for 99¢
Obituary: Phyllis Jean Tyree

July 13, 1947—February 13, 2019

Phyllis Jean Tyree 71, of Buhl, passed away February 13, 2019 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center in Twin Falls.

She was born in Twin Falls, Idaho on July 13, 1947, the daughter of Carsten and Betty Jess. Phyllis graduated from the Buhl High School. She worked for Mountain Bell and Ridley’s Grocery in Buhl. On Feb 10, 1966 she married Lacy Tyree.

Phyllis enjoyed reading, weekend trips to Jackpot and being a mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Her family was the highlight of her life.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Surviving are her children—Gene (Debbie) Jess, Vickie (Troy) Schlund, Angie Tyree, grandchildren—Casey Bennett, Danny McMullen, Josh McMullen, Kim Sanchez, Jessica (Tyler) Hansen, Allix Schlund, Krysha (Josh) Ash, and Ukiah Tyree, great grandchildren—Tyler, Zachary, Kyva, Baren, Cheyenne, Anthony, Landon, Maggie, Hattie, Sophia, Penelope, Acelyn, Caysen, along with sister—Kathy (David) Wilson and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Lacy, her parents, sisters—Sharon and Melva, brother—Curtis and great great grand daughter Maylee. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls, with burial following at the West End Cemetery in Buhl.

Those who wish may share memories and condolences on her memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Obituary: Phyllis Jean Tyree
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments