Obituary: Phyllis J. Davis

Phyllis J. Davis, 85, passed away June 6th, 2020 a little after 8 a.m. at Memorial Hospital Colorado, Springs Colorado. Phyllis was born June 30th, 1934 in Tribune, Kansas to Alfred and Elsie Lampe. She had a hard upbringing in farming through the Great Depression and the dust bowl of Kansas, before her mother passed and being raised from the age 8 to 16 solely by her father. Phyllis and her family moved to Filer, Idaho in 1943. She graduated Filer High School in 1953, attended the Salt Lake City Vocational School and was employed as a nurse at the Horton nursing home. She married Bill Davis of Filer, Idaho on December 5th, 1954, where the couple lived, worked and farmed for 49 years of marriage. Until her husband passed in 2003. The couple raised four children Patty, Steve, Nancy, and Don. Her grandchildren will always remember her tomato gravy chicken fried steak and trips to Jackpot.