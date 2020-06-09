Obituary: Phyllis J. Davis

June 30, 1934—June 6, 2020
Phyllis J. Davis, 85, passed away June 6th, 2020 a little after 8 a.m. at Memorial Hospital Colorado, Springs Colorado. Phyllis was born June 30th, 1934 in Tribune, Kansas to Alfred and Elsie Lampe. She had a hard upbringing in farming through the Great Depression and the dust bowl of Kansas, before her mother passed and being raised from the age 8 to 16 solely by her father. Phyllis and her family moved to Filer, Idaho in 1943. She graduated Filer High School in 1953, attended the Salt Lake City Vocational School and was employed as a nurse at the Horton nursing home. She married Bill Davis of Filer, Idaho on December 5th, 1954, where the couple lived, worked and farmed for 49 years of marriage. Until her husband passed in 2003. The couple raised four children Patty, Steve, Nancy, and Don. Her grandchildren will always remember her tomato gravy chicken fried steak and trips to Jackpot.
Phyllis is preceded in death by her daughters Nancy Davis and Patty Bausher. Phyllis is also preceded by her husband Bill Davis and brothers Berlin Lampe, Elmer Lampe, Harvey Lampe, and Alfred Lampe Jr.
She leaves behind sons Steven and Kathy Davis, Don and Tina Davis. Phyllis is also survived by grandchildren Christy, Mike, Tyler, Jennifer, Will, and Matt. Phyllis also leaves behind 8 great-grandchildren.
A graveside memorial service will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
Those who wish may share memories and condolences on her memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.