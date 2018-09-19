June 21, 1936 – September 17, 2018
Phyllis C. Ellis passed away on September 17, 2018 in Twin Falls, surrounded by her daughter Nancy and son-in-law Paul. She fell on September 15 while attending an American Baptist Women’s Retreat, and broke her hip. She died unexpectedly two days later, after undergoing surgery and subsequently suffering a heart attack.
Phyllis was born Phyllis Elaine Chaney on June 21, 1936 in Cincinnati, Ohio to parents Paul and Harriett Chaney. She was living in Mariemont, Ohio when she met the love of her life, John L. Ellis. She once wrote, “One of the boys living on my street was John Ellis and I walked past his house going to school. I learned later that he watched out a window of his house till I got close and just “happened” to come out the door as I was going by. He was my first date”. John was 16 years old, and Phyllis was 15.
Phyllis graduated from Mariemont High school, and then she attended the University of Cincinnati until the time she married John. Phyllis and John were married on August 10, 1957 in Mariemont, Ohio, and they were happily married for 60 years when John died on February 3, 2018.
Immediately after they were married, they moved to California where children Ann Elaine, John Bernie and Nancy Lynn were born. Mom was a stay at home mom until Nancy was in kindergarten and then she worked at various secretarial jobs. With John being a pastor, she also dutifully and gracefully served in the role of pastor’s wife, always supporting him and helping him in his church duties.
Mom’s greatest joy came from her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She loved spending time with family and we all loved her so much. Mom was active in many American Baptist Women’s groups and enjoyed the fellowship of other Christian women. She was active and served on many boards and committees of American Baptist Women. Some of her favorite hobbies were jigsaw puzzles and crossword puzzles. She was the happiest working her jigsaw puzzles when she could convince someone to sit and work one with her. Lilacs were her favorite flowers, and she had beautiful lilac bushes in her back yard, and enjoyed sharing freshly cut bouquets. She was an active member of First Baptist Church of Buhl at the time of her death.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her beloved husband John, her parents, and her daughter Ann Ellis-Stone, who we know happily greeted her on her arrival in Heaven. She is survived by her son, Johnny (Robin) Ellis, daughter Nancy (Paul) Bowman, grandsons Matthew (Jolene) Bowman, Ryan (Amanda Adamson) Bowman, and granddaughter Sydney Ann Ellis. She is also survived by her great grandchildren McCauley Gieber, Abbi Bowman, Donovan Adamson, and was looking forward to the birth of great-grandson Owen who has not yet been born at the time of her death.
There are no words to describe the hole that she leaves in her family. Mom was a gracious, kind, and loving woman, and a true example of a Christian woman. Her faith was strong and she truly loved the Lord. We miss you like crazy, Mom, but we know we will see you again.
Those who wish may make memorial contributions in Phyllis’ name to the American Baptist International Ministries, P.O. Box 851, Valley Forge, PA 19482-0851.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.