Obituary: Phyllis Cynthia“Cindy” Young

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

November 25, 1946—March 31, 2020

Phyllis Cynthia “Cindy” Young passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at her home.

Phyllis also known as “Cindy and Cynthia” was born in Burley, Idaho, November 25, 1946 to Claude J. Espinosa and Phyllis Ann Espinosa. She was raised in Burley. She attended school in Burley and also in Great Falls MT for one year.

She had one son, Delbert J. Casperson, his father was Stephen Earl Casperson (deceased). She later married Gaylord Young. They were married for 15 years and divorced. Larry McCardell and Cindy were together for 27 years before his death.

Cindy worked most of her life at Simplot and Ore-Ida. Her last job was at King’s Warehouse, which she deeply enjoyed, but because of her health she had to leave.

She loved bicycling, drives in the country or mountains, fishing, camping, music, dancing, making cards and collecting jewelry. She decorated her home seasonally with Victorian flair. Cindy had a gift for writing poetry, short stories, and articles for the local papers. In 2014 she published her book, Cherished Memories, a collection of poems, short stories and pictures of memories of her heart.