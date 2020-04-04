Obituary: Phyllis Cynthia“Cindy” Young

November 25, 1946—March 31, 2020
Phyllis Cynthia “Cindy” Young passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at her home.
Phyllis also known as “Cindy and Cynthia” was born in Burley, Idaho, November 25, 1946 to Claude J. Espinosa and Phyllis Ann Espinosa. She was raised in Burley. She attended school in Burley and also in Great Falls MT for one year.
She had one son, Delbert J. Casperson, his father was Stephen Earl Casperson (deceased). She later married Gaylord Young. They were married for 15 years and divorced. Larry McCardell and Cindy were together for 27 years before his death.
Cindy worked most of her life at Simplot and Ore-Ida. Her last job was at King’s Warehouse, which she deeply enjoyed, but because of her health she had to leave.
She loved bicycling, drives in the country or mountains, fishing, camping, music, dancing, making cards and collecting jewelry. She decorated her home seasonally with Victorian flair. Cindy had a gift for writing poetry, short stories, and articles for the local papers. In 2014 she published her book, Cherished Memories, a collection of poems, short stories and pictures of memories of her heart.
Cindy always had a bond with animals especially her dogs throughout the years. Her last dog, Pee Wee, was very dear to her and a great companion.
Cindy loved spending time with her family and friends. She loved writing, sending cards, and calling those who lived out of town. She loved her son and was proud of all his accomplishments. She was always close with her niece, Vickie from Montana. They grew up as sisters. To those who knew her best, she was sensitive, kind, caring and generous. Through difficult times, she somehow managed to keep her sense of humor and quick wit. Cindy will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her son Delbert, her brothers Duane and Chuck Espinosa, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Claude and Phyllis Espinosa, her sisters Betty Davis and Dorothy Norton, and her brother Dick Espinosa.
A gathering for friends and family will be held at a later date. Urn placement will be at the Pleasant View Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.
