May 14, 1939—February 13, 2019
Phyllis Carol Knutson was reunited with her Heavenly Father on February 13, 2019.
Phyllis was born to Muriel Christensen on May 14, 1939 in Jerome, Idaho.
On September 11, 1958 Phyllis married the love of her life, Golden Knutson. They were sealed in the temple on June 16, 1994 . Together they had two children, Curtis and Penny. The majority of their life was spent in their home in Heyburn. Despite suffering from rheumatoid arthritis the majority of her life, she did not let her condition limit her physically or mentally. She was always upbeat and positive. Phyllis loved to dance with her husband, do liquid embroidery, and play board games with her grandchildren. Phyllis loved to collect all things Elvis related. For a little over a decade Phyllis resided at Countryside Care and Rehab. She enjoyed winning at Bingo and collecting stuffed animals. She was very fond of many of the caregivers and residents there.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her mother Muriel Klemish, husband Golden Knutson, brother Robert Christensen, sister Juanita Strong, sister Gladys Mangum, grandson Adrian Alves, great-granddaughter Aurora Sloan, and special friend John Martindale.
Phyllis is survived by her son Curtis (Deana) Knutson, daughter Penny Tolman, brother Ernest (Carol) Christensen, brother-in-law Jack Mangum, 11 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and one great-grandchild on the way.
There was a private viewing for family members on February 14, 2019 at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert, and a celebration of life for family and friends will take place in the summer of 2019.
Phyllis was a light in the life of every person she knew. You will be missed Grandma, we love you.
