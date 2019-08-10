October 26, 1923—August 6, 2019
Phillip Donald Hanks, a lifetime resident of the Starrh’s Ferry area, passed away at his home Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at the age of 95.
He was born Oct. 26, 1923, to Austin Emanuel Hanks and Linnie Mae Cooper and was the 11th of 13 children. He graduated from Burley High School in 1941 and married Buelah Silcock, Sep. 20, 1945, in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. After marrying, Phil and Buelah raised their family in the Starrh’s Ferry area where they farmed and had a small dairy. They loved the farm and lived there the remainder of their lives. Phil could “farmerize” just about anything and, in later years, loved tinkering in his shop. He saw many changes in his lifetime and had a great memory of how things used to be. He loved visiting with others about those times and had great stories to tell. He deeply loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He had compassion and sympathy for others and would always be there to help anyone. He was a great support to his wife of 71 years in her many activities for the church and community.
Phil was active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and fulfilled many callings. He also was involved in the community by serving several years as a director for the Burley Irrigation District and was the vice-chairman when BID won the prestigious Water Guardian Award in 1987. He then served as chairman of the Committee of Nine, the governing body of Idaho Water District No. 1.
He is survived by his daughter, DeEtte (George) Shaw of Marietta, Georgia; a son, Scott (Debra) Hanks of Pleasant Grove, Utah; 17 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents; all his siblings; his wife, Buelah; his sons, Douglas Lee Hanks, Dennis Kay Hanks, and Dallas (Dewi) A. Hanks; and a stillborn daughter.
The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Star 1st Ward, located at 100 S. 200 W., of Burley, with Bishop Rob Oakes officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley.
Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday, from 1 to 1:45 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations to the Clean Water Initiative Humanitarian Aid of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Donations can be made at ldsp-pay.ldschurch.org
