August 5, 1927—September 30, 2018
“PH-RED” Fred Lee Jackson, 91, of Jerome passed away on Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018 at Creekside Assisted Living Center.
Fred was born on Aug. 5, 1927 in Kansas City, Missouri, the son of Frank and Laura Drown Jackson.
He was raised and educated in Kansas City, Missouri. Fred attended the Baptist University and then moved to Idaho where he graduated from Idaho State University. Fred taught school in Jerome for over 20 years.
Fred looked forward to his shopping days and he was always collecting items to share with others. He enjoyed listening to his opera music which brought him peace during his last days.
Fred is survived by his family which consists of his friends from St. Jerome Catholic Church and Monastery of the Ascension.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Nellie Hampton and his brother Frank Jackson, Jr.
Rosary will be given by his friends on Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, at 7:00 p.m. at St. Jerome Catholic Church Trinity Hall. Mass will be held on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Jerome Catholic Church. Fred will be laid to rest at St. Jerome Catholic Church Columbarium.
Fred’s Rosary will represent the Rosary Rally in Jerome for the National Rosary Rally for the month of October.
Arrangements are under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.