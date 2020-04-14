Obituary: Peter Kent Church

Peter Kent Church passed away on April 6, 3030, in Draper, UT. Kent was born to R. Tom Church and Sara Kent Church on March 3, 1936, in Burley, ID. As the youngest of three children, Kent made a name for himself as an avid sportsman with an excellent sense of humor. He was a member of the Burley High School basketball, football, and baseball teams, and a true friend to all who knew him. After completing his undergraduate education at the University of Idaho, Kent was accepted into the school’s law program where he graduated with his Juris Doctorate in 1960. Having followed in his older brother Tom’s footsteps, he joined his brother’s Burley, ID firm where he practiced law for 35 years.

As a young boy, Kent attended the third birthday party of the little girl who lived down the street. On August 17, 1957, Kent married that girl, Patricia A. Haight, in Burley, Idaho. Together they would raise three children, Cindy, Kathy, and Brad. Kent’s true joy was spending time with his family—usually participating in some type of sport. They spent countless hours skiing, golfing, and game playing together. Kent’s happy place was the golf course and a move to Las Vegas, NV in 1995 allowed him to play year-round. His grandchildren have many fond memories of Pops giving them golf cart driving lessons through the streets of Sun City, taking them on nightly toad hunts along the golf course, and playing a million holes of golf. In spite of his battle with Alzheimer’s, Kent remained joyous and hilarious. He was always the first to crack a joke and constantly had his caregivers and family rolling with laughter. His wit remained sharp and his sense of humor his true shining quality. He will be dearly missed.