Obituary: Peter Brandl

December 31, 1943—January 7, 2020
Peter Brandl, 76, of Yorba Linda, California, passed away on the 7th of January, 2020.
Born in his childhood home in Eislingen-Fils, Germany on Dec. 31, 1943 to Max and Ella Brandl, Peter grew up in Germany before moving in 1959 to Salt Lake City, Utah, where he attended high school and ultimately graduated with a civil engineering degree from the University of Utah. While attending college, he became a proud US citizen and met the love of his life, Shirley (Allen) Brandl. They married in 1966 and after his graduation, they eventually settled in California in 1973.
Peter had a rewarding career in the pile-driving industry, where he worked his way up from an entry-level position to the President and CEO of Foundation Pile and Foundation Constructors. He was a friend and mentor to many. He enjoyed sports, especially soccer and hockey, and was a meticulous gardener.
Peter is survived by his daughter, Heidi Brandl (Scott Ecker); his grandsons, Jackson and Casey; and several nieces, great-nieces and great-nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife Shirley; his parents, Max and Ella; his brother, Heinz; and his sons, Kurt Todd and Peter Eric.
A Celebration of Life and burial will be planned for a later date in Twin Falls, ID. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.
