June 15, 1934-April 2, 2019
JEROME — Pete Schmidt, 84, of Jerome, passed away on April 2, 2019, in Boise.
Pete was born on June 15, 1934, in Wendell, Idaho the son of Philip Jacob and Mary Ann (Dworshak) Schmidt. He was raised and educated in Jerome.
He met Ila Jeane Bevens at the Dairy Queen in Jerome. On Sept. 4, 1955, they were married in the front lawn of Mr. and Mrs. Beven’s home.
Pete was an active citizen in Jerome for his whole life. He served in the Idaho National Guard for 22 years.
His favorite past times included fishing, hunting, and more fishing. He was an amazing cook and always made sure to have enough extra for anyone who stopped by.
Pete was loved by many and will be missed by all.
He is survived by his daughters; Carrie (Tim) Barnes and Janice (Ken) Mayer, six grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and two sisters; Tina Price and Katherine Mattern.
He was preceded in death by his wife Ila Jeane, six brothers, one sister, and his parents.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on April 20, 2019, at Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel (corner of 3rd and Fillmore). Burial will follow at the Jerome Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the funeral chapel.
Contributions may be made to the Jerome Sr. Center (please mark donations “In Memory of Pete Schmidt”)
