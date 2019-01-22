Penny Reynolds Jackson Craig
June 14, 1946 - January 20, 2019
Penny Reynolds Jackson Craig, 72, a resident of Gooding and formerly of Wendell, lost her courageous and valiant battle with cancer on Sunday, January 20, 2019.
Penny was born on June 14, 1946 in Seattle, Washington to Ivan Reynolds and Patricia May Bradley Reynolds. Penny was raised and educated in Gooding, Idaho and graduated from Gooding High School in 1964.
Penny married Guy Jackson, one of the loves of her life in 1965. He brought with him a son - Delbert Jackson and an introduction to his sister - Beverly Jackson Adamson, who became her sister by heart, BFF, and the bestest partner in crime ever. Joining this union were three more rowdy sons – Guy, Clay and Jade Jackson, which she found there was nothing better than raising four renegade boys. Later, Guy and Penny divorced and she was fortunate enough to meet another true love – Tim Craig. Tim and Penny were married on June 9, 2004. Tim brought two more boys to the mix – Jeremy and Chip Craig.
Penny worked in many positions during her lifetime, including the Lincoln Inn and Tupperware. Penny retired from Clear Springs after 21 years of service.
Penny is survived by: her husband of 16 years – Tim Craig; four loving sons – Delbert Jackson of Alaska, Guy (Lois) Jackson of Gooding; Clay (Nannette) Jackson of Kuna and Jade Jackson of North Dakota; two step-sons – Jeremy (Sandy) Craig and Chip (Kari) Craig, all of Wendell; 16 grandchildren, eight great grandchildren; one sister – Cindy (Bill) Conover of Washington; as well as one sister by heart and in crime – Beverly (Ron) Adamson of Gooding; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins who loved her dearly.
Penny was preceded in death by her parents – Ivan and Patricia Reynolds.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Gooding.
A viewing will be held on Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel and on Friday from 10 a.m. until service time at the church.
Funeral services will conclude at the church with cremation arrangements to follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society or a charity of your choice.
Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com
