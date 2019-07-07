July 27, 1933 – June 30, 2019
Margaret Marie Rose (O’Donnell) passed from this world at home and entered into the eternal care of her beloved father, our lord Jesus Christ, June 30, 2019 with her daughter, Bonny, at her side. Peggy, the nickname she preferred as given to her by her mother Connie (Candida) Eugenia O’Donnell (Dallolio) was born in Rupert, Idaho July 27, 1933.
Peggy was raised in Rupert except for a brief period of time during World War II as her father, Henry Martin O’Donnell, was employed as an aircraft mechanic at Gowen Field—Boise, Idaho. Peggy graduated from Rupert High School in 1951 and attended Business College in Twin Falls.
Peggy later met and married Daniel Stewart Rose of Inkom, Idaho. Peggy and Danny were married April 14th, 1957 in Elko, Nevada and settled in Rupert after a brief time in Pocatello. Danny was employed as a brakeman for the Union Pacific Railroad and Peggy was a homemaker. They welcomed their first child Daniel Martin September 6th, 1961 and daughter Bonny Kathleen (Spencer) October 16th, 1966.
Peggy and Danny were married for almost fifty four years and had resided on 18th Street in Rupert since 1974. Peggy was a devout Catholic and dedicated member of the St. Nicholas parish. She was a fanatical cat lover, talented seamstress and avid gardener who spent countless hours tending to her flower beds. She and Danny were known for their dedication to walking and were the subject of newspaper articles detailing the estimated two hundred miles they walked together each month.
Peggy was preceded in death by husband Danny S. Rose; Parents Henry Martin and Connie Eugenia O’Donnell.
She is survived by son Daniel Martin and daughter-in-law Tina Rose of Heyburn, Idaho and sons Michael and Josh; daughter Bonny Kathleen and son-in-law Jessant Talisman Spencer of Deer Park, Washington; grandson Lt. JG USN Cole Brendon Spencer of Bremerton, Washington; granddaughter Alayna Grace Spencer and grandson Ethan John Spencer of Deer Park, Washington; granddaughter Chrissy Rose of Weiser, Idaho and her children Victoria, Joslyn, Bryce and Cooper.
Bonny would like to thank the many church members and friends who supported Peggy since Danny’s passing in 2011. Minidoka County Sheriff Deputy Paul Afeaki, Lester Morgan and Christie Gomez deserve special recognition for their love and support of Peggy.
A Rosary will be held at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019. Viewing for family and friends will follow until 9:00 p.m. at St. Nicholas Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will be held 1:00 p.m. July 12, 2019 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church. Services will conclude with Burial in the Rupert Cemetery Reception to follow at the St. Nicholas Church Parish Hall between 3:00 to 5:00 PM. Services under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
