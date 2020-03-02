Obituary: Peggy J. Morris

One evening at a dance in Richfield, ID she met Gene Morris, the man that would capture her heart. They were married April 8, 1955 in the Gooding Methodist Church. They were just a short 28 days from their 60th wedding anniversary when Gene passed away in 2015. To this union they brought 2 daughters into the world, Shery and Debbie. They lived in Texas and California while Gene was in the Army but after his discharge, Idaho called them home to their life on the farm. Mom was so excited when they bought their first ranch in Tuttle. She loved the farm life. Peg could milk cows, raise chickens, bottle feed the baby calves and still make time to adopt an occasional baby lamb or two. Peg never felt that there was a job that was beneath her skill level. She just knew that there was work to be done and she could do it. Peggy always had a job in town to support Gene’s career in farming. She worked as a cashier/hostess at the Oxbow Café in Bliss, a school bus driver for the Bliss School District, and sold eggs on the side. She started her last career as a teller at First Security Bank until she was forced to retired due to a medical issue. In 2000 Peg and Gene decided to retire and moved to Gooding where they built their new home. That is when their second life began…..as travelers! They loved to travel and were able to go to Alaska, Canada, Hawaii, Panama Canal, Mexico and a lot of states within the US. But the place they loved best was Yuma, Arizona where they settled into their 5th wheel trailer among all their friends. They had a large group of traveling partners which made their adventures so fulfilling. Mom loved seeing all the new places, shopping at every flea market she could find and eating out. Gene affectionately nicknamed her “Leo” which was short for “Let’s Eat Out”!