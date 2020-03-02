Obituary: Peggy J. Morris

January 12, 1936—February 29, 2020
Peggy J. Morris, 84, a lifelong resident of Gooding and Bliss, passed peacefully away on February 29, 2020 at Bridgeview Estates in Twin Falls, Idaho, surrounded by her daughters.
Peggy was born on the homestead in Bliss, Idaho January 12, 1936 to Glenn and Olah Graves. She was number 4 of 5 children and attended Bliss School for all 12 years graduating as salutatorian of her senior class. She loved playing sports, especially basketball, in her high school years. Her love of sports carried on through out the rest of her life.
One evening at a dance in Richfield, ID she met Gene Morris, the man that would capture her heart. They were married April 8, 1955 in the Gooding Methodist Church. They were just a short 28 days from their 60th wedding anniversary when Gene passed away in 2015. To this union they brought 2 daughters into the world, Shery and Debbie. They lived in Texas and California while Gene was in the Army but after his discharge, Idaho called them home to their life on the farm. Mom was so excited when they bought their first ranch in Tuttle. She loved the farm life. Peg could milk cows, raise chickens, bottle feed the baby calves and still make time to adopt an occasional baby lamb or two. Peg never felt that there was a job that was beneath her skill level. She just knew that there was work to be done and she could do it. Peggy always had a job in town to support Gene’s career in farming. She worked as a cashier/hostess at the Oxbow Café in Bliss, a school bus driver for the Bliss School District, and sold eggs on the side. She started her last career as a teller at First Security Bank until she was forced to retired due to a medical issue. In 2000 Peg and Gene decided to retire and moved to Gooding where they built their new home. That is when their second life began…..as travelers! They loved to travel and were able to go to Alaska, Canada, Hawaii, Panama Canal, Mexico and a lot of states within the US. But the place they loved best was Yuma, Arizona where they settled into their 5th wheel trailer among all their friends. They had a large group of traveling partners which made their adventures so fulfilling. Mom loved seeing all the new places, shopping at every flea market she could find and eating out. Gene affectionately nicknamed her “Leo” which was short for “Let’s Eat Out”!
Besides her daughters, Peggy adored her 3 grandkids. She hardly missed anything they were involved in from Chris’s baseball, Jeff’s football and work at Disney World or whatever mountain Stephanie was on searching for snowshoe hares. Peggy would find a way to get to wherever her grandkids were and not much got in her way. They brought total joy in her life and the joy continued with the birth of 3 great grandkids!
Peggy moved to Bridgeview in 2016. She enjoyed her apartment and having new friends with whom to share meals and conversation but her true passion at Bridgeview was playing Bingo.
Peggy is survived by: her daughters—Shery Harmon and Deb Wilson; her grandchildren—Chris Harmon, Stephanie Harmon (Bill Haskins), Jeff Wilson (Mallory Brooks); as well as her 3 great grandchildren—Harlee Haskins, Annie Haskins and Jayden Wilson; plus many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband – Gene; brothers—Alvin Graves and Gene Graves; sisters—Erma Colter and Shirley France; 2 nephews and 1 niece.
The family would like to thank the staff at Bridgeview Estates for the wonderful love and care that they provided to their mom. She truly thought of Bridgeview as her home. They would also like to extend their sincere gratitude to Visions Home Health for their continual support of Peggy for the last portion of her journey on earth.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Gooding United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding.
Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.
Peggy loved flowers but she loved helping people even more. The family requests that donations in Peggy’s memory be made to the Morris Family Agriculture Scholarship at the CSI Foundation, P.O. Box 1238, Twin Falls, ID 83303, Visions Home Health, 455 Park View Loop, Twin Falls, ID 83301 or a charity of your choice.
Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
