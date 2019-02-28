Try 3 months for $3
Obituary: Pearl Wilkins Nelsen
Sherri Davis

August 11, 1923—February 21, 2019

Pearl Nelsen, 95, of Filer slipped away peacefully on February 21, 2019.

She was born in Roscoe, Missouri to Henry and Estella McMilin Wilkins, on August 11, 1923, the fifth of eleven children.

On Christmas day in 1942, Pearl married Milford Nelsen, who was the love of her life.

She was preceded in death by Milford, sisters Mary Eslinger and Kay O’Donnell, and brothers William, Albert, Henry, James, Curtis and Dutch.

Pearl is survived by her children, Valdon (Sharon) of Payette, Vicki Katzman (Steve), of Meridian, Suellen Lammers (Phil Harar) of Filer, Steven (Susan) of Twin Falls, David (Deborah) of Meridian, Tim (Peter Langlais) of Minneapolis, Minnesota and brother Kermit Dean of Holyoke, Colorado, and sister Wilma Jean Lancaster of Twin Falls. Pearl is also survived by eight grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren, who loved and adored their “Granny”.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

The family wishes to thank the nursing and hospice staff of St. Luke’s Medical Center Twin Falls for their sensitivity and kindness.

A celebration of Pearl’s life will be held at a later date, to be announced. Pearl was a long-time member of Filer First Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Pearl’s memory be sent to the Cathedral Pines Camp Scholarship Fund in care of Filer First Baptist Church.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Obituary: Pearl Wilkins Nelsen
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments