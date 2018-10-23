Obituary: Pauline O. Hofstetter

September 17, 1927 – October 21, 2018
Pauline O. Hofstetter, 91, of Rupert, passed away Sunday, October 21, 2018 in Colorado Springs, Co. She was born September 17, 1927 in Carrollton, Miss. to John and Willie L. Browning Oates.
Pauline was a member of the Rupert Baptist Church. She taught Sunday School for several years at the First Baptist Church in Burley, Idaho. She also led Tuesday Bible Study Group. She worked many years at the Overland Mt. View schools.
Pauline was divorced from her first husband Walter H. Dunn, Carrollton, Miss. She then married Orville K. Taylor, Charles H. Baker, and Harry L. Hofstetter. They all preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her parents John and Willie Oates, Opal Oates and Daisy Frazee (sisters), John H. Oates and S.D. Oates (brothers), Charles Phillips (step-father), and Thomas and Donald Phillips (step-brothers).
Pauline is survived by one son, Walter S. (Pat) Dunn, two grandchildren, Wendy (Roland) Paston and Robert McNeely, and seven great-great grandchildren, all of Colorado Springs, Co. She is also survived by her sister Edna Goff of Grifton, N.C, two step-daughters Diane (Richard) Purdy of Mountain Home, Id. and Debra (Bill) Swan of Rupert, Id., and one step-son Clay (Vickie) Thompson of Philomath, Oregon.Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 30, 2018 at Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley, Id.
Viewing will be held for family and friends from 6-8:00 p.m. Monday, October 29, 2018 at the funeral home. Services will conclude at the Gem Memorial Garden under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.
