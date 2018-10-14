Obituary: Pauline Georganne Walker

Pauline Georganne Walker quietly passed into the arms of her loving Savior on October 9, 2018, in Twin Falls. Pauline spent most of her life in the Glenns Ferry area, including 31 years on the historic Walker Ranch. Pauline was born to George and Thelma Mosgrove of Glenns Ferry and attended Glenns Ferry public schools. While attending high school during World War II, Pauline began dating Worth “Pat” Walker, the soon-to-be love of her life and a son of one of Glenns Ferry’s pioneer families. Pauline and Pat were married on August 18, 1946 and settled on Walker Ranch for the next 31 years. On the Ranch, Pauline and Pat raised four children, Katherine, John, David, and Michael. Life on the Ranch entailed hard work for all the family, and in addition to managing the household, Pauline often cooked meals not only for her family but for ranch hands as well. Vacations, while infrequent in those years, often included trips to Stanley, Idaho, the location of Pauline and Pat’s honeymoon in 1946.
Pat and Pauline left the Walker Ranch when it was sold in 1976 and settled on a small ranch overlooking the Snake River near Glenns Ferry, where they enjoyed many more golden years of traveling and blessed times with family and friends. Pat passed away in 1997, but Pauline lived many more years in Glenns Ferry, and enjoyed staying at the family’s new cabin in Pine. Pauline moved from Glenns Ferry in 2016 to enjoy her sunset years at the Syringa Place retirement community in Twin Falls.
While life on Walker Ranch kept Pauline very busy, she found time to participate in the Order of the Eastern Star. After moving to Glenns Ferry, Pauline became a member of the Glenns Ferry PEO chapter. Pauline was known for being a loving wife and mother, and a kind and compassionate friend to many. Pauline continued to make new friends all her life, even in her later years at Syringa Place.
Pauline’s legacy is her family, who carry forward her compassionate heart and principled work ethic. Pauline is survived by three of her children: Katherine Dennison (Chris) of Meridian, David Walker (Penney) of Kimberly, and Michael Walker (Janeé) of Portland, Oregon, as well as grandchildren Christopher Freeman (Jeannette), Nicole Freeman, Patrick Walker (Danielle), Daniel Walker (Jennifer), Lindsay Cockerill (Phillip), Lance Walker (Lyndsey), Alexa Walker, and Emily Walker, and eleven great grandchildren with another one on the way. Pauline is preceded in death by her husband, Pat, and her son John, who passed away in 2016. Sharon Rhodes, John’s longtime companion, continues to be part of the Walker family.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Idaho Youth Ranch, 5465 W. Irving St, Boise, Idaho 83706.
A public viewing will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 17, 2018, at Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel at 500 North 18th East, in Mountain Home. Pauline’s funeral will be held on October 18, 2018, at 1:00 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church located at 102 E. Cleveland, in Glenns Ferry, followed by graveside prayers at Glenn Rest Cemetery.
