Obituary: Paula O. Villasenor

Paula O. Villaseñor was born on January 25, 1935 to Marcos Olivan and Concepcion Facio Olivan. Paula grew up working state to state in field work. At fifteen years old, she met her best friend who she later married. Margarito Villaseñor and Paula O. Villaseñor got married in January of 1960. They had eight children: Rebecca Diaz, Ruth (Aubray) Blount, Margarito (Lorraine) Villaseñor, Jr., Neftali Villaseñor, Marylu (Ronald) Davis, Sandra (Jesus) Tirado, Concepcion (Jose) Hernandez and Oscar (Ryoko) Villaseñor. As they were growing, Paula worked at Del Monte for years and then she went to Simplot and worked there for many years and then she became a foster parent. She loved working with the kids. At age 82, she fully retired to stay home and take care of Margarito, her loving husband, until he passed away in February 2018.