April 18, 1926—September 5, 2019

Paula Bohle passed away September 5, 2019 at her home. Paula was born April 18, 1926 to Merlin and Elizabeth Jensen.While working for Western Union in Burley, Idaho she met Richard Bohle. They were married August 16, 1947 in Rupert where they have since resided.Besides raising four daughters, Terry Montague, Susan Kershner, Sandy Smith and Laura Bohle, she helped Richard start and grow several successful businesses. She had many and varied interests that kept her busy.

She will be missed by all those she loved and who loved her in return. She is survived by her husband of 72 years, her daughters, grandchildren and great grandchildren, two sisters and two brothers.

The family would like to thank Minidoka Home Health and Hospice and Hearts for Seniors for the love and care they showed to Paula and Richard.No services are planned at this time. Cremation services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.

