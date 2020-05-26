Obituary: Paul R. Turner

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

January 19, 1947—May 12, 2020

Paul R. Turner passed away doing what he loved on the tractor on May 12, 2020.

Paul was born in Burley, Idaho on January 19, 1947 to Alma Blaine and Nell Richardson Turner he was second of three boys. He attended elementary school in Declo and Springdale and graduated with the class 1965 from Burley High school. He loved working for the Wrigleys from the time he was a small boy. When he was 10 years old he and his brother Bob rode their bikes to the Declo KOA and drove the equipment in the gravel pit without anyone knowing. After graduation he went to ISU for two years and received his degree in Diesel Mechanics.

He was called to serve in the Cumorah Mission in New York. He met many wonderful people and learned many life lessons while serving his two years. While on his mission his sweetheart kept him motivated with letters and packages. When he returned in August he went to BYU and Janette went to Ricks. They had a long-distance relationship which was later sealed in the Idaho Falls temple on January 29, 1970. They just celebrated their 50-year anniversary.

Paul joined the National Guard in November of 1970 and served 6 years as a medic and engineer.