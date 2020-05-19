Obituary: Paul R. Turner

January 19, 1947—May 12, 2020
Paul R. Turner passed away doing what he loved on the tractor on May 12, 2020. Paul was born in Burley, Idaho on January 19, 1947 to Alma Blaine and Nell Richardson Turner, he was second of three boys. He attended elementary school in Declo and Springdale and graduated with the class 1965 from Burley High School.
He loved working for the Wrigleys from the time he was a small boy. When he was 10 years old he and his brother Bob rode their bikes to the Declo KOA and drove the equipment in the gravel pit without anyone knowing.
After graduation he went to ISU for two years and received his degree Diesel Mechanics. He was called to serve in the Cumorah Mission in New York. He met many wonderful people and learned many life lessons while serving his two years. While on his mission his sweetheart kept him motivated with letters and packages.
When he returned in August he went to BYU and Janette went to Ricks. They had a long distance relationship which was later sealed in the Idaho Falls temple on January 29, 1970. They just celebrated their 50 year anniversary.
Paul joined the National Guard in November of 1970 and served 6 years as a medic and engineer. Paul worked as a mechanic for Ted Taylor and Deloss Stoker, which later turned into becoming a self employed farmer for the remainder of his life.
Paul loved waterskiing, snow skiing, football and fishing with his dad. He shared his love for snow skiing with many on the hill of Pomerelle on the ski patrol and as an instructor.
Paul loved working with the youth! He worked in church and the scouting organizations and helped many to become Eagle Scouts.
After retiring from the farm he drove school bus and has many little friends that he won over with Tootsie Pops.
His family was his pride and joy! Going camping to Redfish, Park City skiing, and family cruises were the best family traditions.
Paul served a mission with his sweetheart at the Burley Institute, gaining great love for the Young Single Adults. They served in the Twin Falls Temple for several years until his health failed.
Paul was well know for his love of service and serving with a smile. After his diagnosis of Inclusion Body Myositis (IBM) he had to learn to let others serve him, which was not easy. A heart felt thank you and deep appreciation to many friends and neighbors who were his ministering angels.
Paul was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He had a strong testimony of the love of our Savior and truthfulness of the Gospel. He served on the High Council, Young Men’s leader, Scout Master, a counselor in the Bishopric, a nursery leader and at the time of his death he was teaching the 12-13 year old Sunday School class which he loved and looked forward to each week.
Paul is survived by the love of his life Janette and their children, (Kent)& Shalise Bowers, Burley, Trent & (Kim) Turner, Chubbuck, Kade Turner, Caldwell, Alicia & (Danny) Allen, Marion, Utah, Braden & (Brittany) Turner, and a special Indian placement student Marilyn King ; twelve grandchildren and three great grandchildren; two brothers Leslie (Corlea) Turner of Boise and Robert & (Beth) Turner of Idaho Falls. He was preceded in death by his parents, and daughter Kimberly Lyn Turner Shaw.
A family viewing will be held at The Morrison Payne Mortuary in Burley on Sunday evening. A memorial graveside service will be held at the 11:00 AM on Monday, May 18, 2020 with Bishop Willie Heward presiding at the View Cemetery 600 E 600 S. Burley Idaho. If you are unable to stand please bring your own chair.
