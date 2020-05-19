Obituary: Paul R. Turner

Paul loved waterskiing, snow skiing, football and fishing with his dad. He shared his love for snow skiing with many on the hill of Pomerelle on the ski patrol and as an instructor.

Paul loved working with the youth! He worked in church and the scouting organizations and helped many to become Eagle Scouts.

After retiring from the farm he drove school bus and has many little friends that he won over with Tootsie Pops.

His family was his pride and joy! Going camping to Redfish, Park City skiing, and family cruises were the best family traditions.

Paul served a mission with his sweetheart at the Burley Institute, gaining great love for the Young Single Adults. They served in the Twin Falls Temple for several years until his health failed.

Paul was well know for his love of service and serving with a smile. After his diagnosis of Inclusion Body Myositis (IBM) he had to learn to let others serve him, which was not easy. A heart felt thank you and deep appreciation to many friends and neighbors who were his ministering angels.