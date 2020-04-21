Obituary: Paul Merlin Burnett

Paul and his family lived in Caldwell, Idaho after he completed his education. He initially worked with troubled youth. In 1970 the family moved to Twin Falls, Idaho for Paul to accept a position as Director of the Child Development Center with Health and Welfare. In 1979 he began his private counseling practice. Ann served as Paul’s secretary/book keeper and they made a great team. He found that serving Head Start children, families and staff was some of his most rewarding and enjoyable work and he continued there for 29 years, serving multiple counties in Idaho.

Paul’s devoted wife, Ann, passed away in 1990, after thirty-three years of marriage. Three years later he married Marleen Frances Cramer Burden, on September 18, 1993, in the Seattle Temple. Marleen has four sons, Bob Burden and Rick (Lisa) Burden, both of Seattle, Washington, Greg (Linda) Burden of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Gary Burdon, deceased. She has 11 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Paul and Marleen have enjoyed and loved each other’s families well.