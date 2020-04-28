Obituary: Paul Merlin Burnett

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 24, 1934—April 10, 2020

Paul Merlin Burnett, an 85-year-old resident of Burley, formerly of Twin Falls, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, with his wife and family by his side.

Paul was born May 24, 1934, in Eden, Utah, the son of Merlin Henry and Edith Lavon Ferrin Burnett, joining his brother Keith and sister Donna. His family later moved to Meridian, Idaho when he was 11 years old. Paul’s family continued to farm and had dairy cattle. He attended Meridian High School and was active in drama, sports, and student government. He worked extra jobs to purchase a motorcycle and take flying lessons before age 17, a more adventurous side of him than his children witnessed.

Paul attended Boise State University, Brigham Young University and the University of Utah, earning a Bachelor’s of Sociology and a Master’s of Social Work. Paul served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Southern States Mission.

On June 4, 1957 Paul married Ann Saville, in the Idaho Falls Temple. They are the parents of four children Scott (Marie) Burnett of Anacortes, Washington, Marcie (Eric) Bedke of Oakley, and Stan Burnett and Matt (Valerie) Burnett, both of Salt Lake City, Utah. They have been blessed with 13 grandchildren and will have 14 great-grandchildren by November.