Obituary: Paul Merlin Burnett

May 24, 1934—April 10, 2020
Paul Merlin Burnett, an 85-year-old resident of Burley, formerly of Twin Falls, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, with his wife and family by his side.
Paul was born May 24, 1934, in Eden, Utah, the son of Merlin Henry and Edith Lavon Ferrin Burnett, joining his brother Keith and sister Donna. His family later moved to Meridian, Idaho when he was 11 years old. Paul’s family continued to farm and had dairy cattle. He attended Meridian High School and was active in drama, sports, and student government. He worked extra jobs to purchase a motorcycle and take flying lessons before age 17, a more adventurous side of him than his children witnessed.
Paul attended Boise State University, Brigham Young University and the University of Utah, earning a Bachelor’s of Sociology and a Master’s of Social Work. Paul served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Southern States Mission.
On June 4, 1957 Paul married Ann Saville, in the Idaho Falls Temple. They are the parents of four children Scott (Marie) Burnett of Anacortes, Washington, Marcie (Eric) Bedke of Oakley, and Stan Burnett and Matt (Valerie) Burnett, both of Salt Lake City, Utah. They have been blessed with 13 grandchildren and will have 14 great-grandchildren by November.
Paul and his family lived in Caldwell, Idaho after he completed his education. He initially worked with troubled youth. In 1970 the family moved to Twin Falls, Idaho for Paul to accept a position as Director of the Child Development Center with Health and Welfare. In 1979 he began his private counseling practice. Ann served as Paul’s secretary//book keeper and they made a great team. He found that serving Head Start children, families and staff was some of his most rewarding and enjoyable work and he continued there for 29 years, serving multiple counties in Idaho.
Paul’s devoted wife, Ann, passed away in 1990, after thirty-three years of marriage. Three years later he married Marleen Frances Cramer Burden, on September 18, 1993, in the Seattle Temple. Marleen has four sons, Bob Burden and Rick (Lisa) Burden, both of Seattle, Washington, Greg (Linda) Burden of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Gary Burdon, deceased. She has 11 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Paul and Marleen have enjoyed and loved each other’s families well.
Paul and Marleen were able to enjoy some traveling and served an 18-month, Welfare Services Mission as Humanitarian services missionaries, in Vladivostok, Russia, returning in May 2002. Upon their return, Paul continued to work until age 70, retiring only because he developed kidney failure and had to begin dialysis. Initially, he was able to do home dialysis for several years. Marleen was a cheerful and dutiful caregiver. For the last 3 years Paul has received treatment from the Davita Dialysis Center.
Paul served faithfully in many church responsibilities throughout his life, including as Bishop in Caldwell, Idaho and again in a CSI student ward in Twin Falls. Paul and Marleen served together in the Twin Falls Temple. Paul was dedicated as a Home Teacher into his 80’s. Paul’s children will remember him for his hearty laughter, corny humor, generosity, work ethic, love of family and mankind, and as a caring constant in their lives.
Paul is survived by his wife, Marleen and their children and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Keith Junior Burnett and Donna Burnett McKay, his wife Ann Saville Burnett and his step-son, Gary Burden.
The family would like to express sincere thanks to Dr. Kelly Anderson and his staff; DaVita Dialysis Center staff; Intermountain Home Health and Hospice teams, and to Pomerelle Place Assisted Living Center for the kindness shown and excellent care given.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family graveside service took place on Wednesday, April 15 at Sunset Memorial Cemetery in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.
