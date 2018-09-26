Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Paul L. Stubbs, 82, passed away Sunday Sept. 2, 2018 in Pocatello, Idaho. Graveside services will be held Saturday Sept. 29, 2018 at 11:00 am at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Pocatello, Idaho. Services with Manning-Wheatley Funeral Chapel.

Obituary: Paul L. Stubbs
