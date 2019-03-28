June 2, 1952—March 23, 2019
Paul Frederick Bach, of Twin Falls, left this life behind on March 23, 2019. Paul was the first son born to James F. Bach and Donna J. (Steele) Bach on June 2, 1952 in Jerome Idaho.
The family moved to California and a brother and two sisters were added. Paul grew up in Simi Valley until the age of 12 and the family moved back to Idaho. Paul attended school in Buhl. He was a great baseball player, and his favorite position was catcher. Paul loved performing – he was a great actor in drama and was a powerful singer, also. Somehow, because he always seemed to be up to trouble, the Buhl police officers got to know him far too well during his high school years.
Paul joined the Navy in 1970 and served his country during the Vietnam war. That same year, a baby brother was added to the Bach family. When he returned to Idaho, Paul married Tina Romans and they had a son. They later divorced and Paul continued trying to find his way in life. Growing up in Idaho, he loved hunting, fishing, camping, and anything to be outdoors. He drove truck for Clear Springs and worked in construction. Years later, he met and married Karen Cordier.
Paul found the road to sobriety and surprised everyone who knew him by pursuing a career in law enforcement. He went through the Academy and graduated with honors. He served as a deputy with the City of Kimberly for years and then worked with the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Department. We were sure that he finally came to the realization that if you can’t beat ‘em, you better join ‘em. He embraced Karen’s children and was delighted to welcome and spend time with the grand children that came into their lives.
He enjoyed riding motorcycles and was always ready to go for a “scoot”. A definite Harley fan, he owned many different models and loved them all. Later in his life, Paul chose yet another path to travel down and went back to working in construction and starting to think about retirement as his body kept trying to tell him he was old and in pain.
He left Kimberly and moved to Twin Falls. It was here that he met his last love, Cindy Martin. They were able to live, laugh, love and support each other for the past nine years. We are all heartbroken that it ended way too soon.
Paul leaves behind his father, James Bach of Hagerman; mother, Donna Bach of Twin Falls, brother, Mark (Sandra) Bach of Buhl, sister, Melinda McKee of Twin Falls; sister, Michelle Winn of Spokane WA; and brother, Derek (Celene) Bach of Goodyear, AZ; son, Verrick Bach and granddaughters of Boise; stepchildren – Kenny, Susan, Cyndi and grandchildren Jed, Josh, Zach, Daniel, Riley and Madison.
Please join us to celebrate Paul’s life on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 3 p.m., at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls. Please visit Magicvalleyfuneralhome.com to share a memory and sign the guest book.
