Obituary: Paul Eugene Lambert

Paul was born August 20, 1927, in Burley, Idaho, the youngest of five children born to Thornton Salmon Lambert and Sarah Prestwich Lambert, joining his siblings, Ray, Joseph, Robert and Mary. He graduated from Burley High School, the class of 1945, then pursued higher education graduating from Rick’s College; Utah State College, with a bachelor’s degree in political science; and finally the University of Washington, with completion of his graduate work in public administration. Paul served his country in the U.S Navy during WWII, which took him from San Francisco to Pearl Harbor; and from Guam to the South Pacific aboard an escort carrier. He was later commissioned as 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force ROTC through Utah State.