Obituary: Paul Eugene Lambert

August 20, 1927—June 10, 2020
BURLEY – Paul Eugene Lambert, a 92 year-old resident of Burley, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
Paul was born August 20, 1927, in Burley, Idaho, the youngest of five children born to Thornton Salmon Lambert and Sarah Prestwich Lambert, joining his siblings, Ray, Joseph, Robert and Mary. He graduated from Burley High School, the class of 1945, then pursued higher education graduating from Rick’s College; Utah State College, with a bachelor’s degree in political science; and finally the University of Washington, with completion of his graduate work in public administration. Paul served his country in the U.S Navy during WWII, which took him from San Francisco to Pearl Harbor; and from Guam to the South Pacific aboard an escort carrier. He was later commissioned as 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force ROTC through Utah State.
Paul married Mary Ann Mohlman in 1952, and to this union were born Jeanne, Thomas, Janice, and Colleen. They later divorced. In 1976, he married Marie Brasovan.
Paul worked for the Department of Defense for 29 years and then retired and traveled the world with his wife, Marie. Their trips abroad brought them much pleasure. Paul also enjoyed gardening, watching the Washington Redskins football games, and playing golf, which he did as recently as last summer with his friend, Vaughn Egan.
Paul is survived by his wife, Marie; all of his children; 12 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Hospice Visions and Hearts 4 Seniors for the compassionate care they provided to Paul.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Burial with military honors provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group will follow at the Pleasant View Cemetery.
A viewing for friends and family will be held at the funeral home from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, June 19, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday preceding the service.
Discretion is advised in attendance of all services. To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, please wear a mask and comply with social distancing mandates. A link to a live webcast of the funeral service will be available at the end of Paul’s obituary at rasmussenfuneralhome.com
