Obituary: Paul Dee Bowen

April 1, 1948 – October 30, 2018

Paul Dee Bowen, 70, of Filer Idaho passed away October 30th 2018. Paul was born in Oakland, California on April 1st 1948 to Paul and Norma Bowen. Paul spent his childhood years in Empire, Nevada before moving to Idaho in 1964 where he graduated from McCall-Donnelly High School in 1966.

After moving to Twin Falls, he met and married the love of his life, Kaye Mayer in March of 1972. They were married for over 38 years, until Kaye’s passing in 2010.

Paul worked at Independent Meat/Falls Brand for almost twenty years before moving on to become an equipment operator at Conagra Foods. He retired in 2013 at the age of 65. Paul was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, riding his ATV and all that mother nature has to offer. Paul was always at his happiest when spending time outdoors with his loving family and friends.

Paul was preceded in his passing by his wife of 38 years Kaye, his father Paul, his mother Norma and his sister Diana. He is survived by his two sons Rustin of Filer, Randy of Idaho Falls, sister Elmalee of Hansen, and brother Norman of Twin Falls.

A memorial service for Paul will be held on November 16th at 11am at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home in Twin Falls.

