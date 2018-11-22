Obituary: Paul David “Dave” Pettit

December 8, 1938—November 19, 2018
Paul David “Dave” Pettit of Burley, ID died Monday November 19, 2018. Dave was born to James and Iva Pettit on December 8, 1938 in Jerome, ID. He grew up there and graduated from Jerome High School. After high school he decided to join the U.S. Navy and was trained as an electrician. After his honorable discharge and completing his enlistment he went to work for the J. R. Simplot Company in Heyburn, ID using his training as an electrician. Dave loved working at Simplot’s and after 41 years he retired as the Electrical Supervisor.
Dave married his high school sweetheart Muriel Kiser on January 23,1959. Dave, Muriel and their two children loved to go camping, fishing and golfing. The family loved doing things together. Never wanting to be idle, one of the things that he has done the last two years was to take lessons to learn the piano. He also enjoyed volunteering at the church every Sunday doing the power points for the congregation. He took great pride in doing the best job he could.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers and is survived by his wife Muriel, daughter Shelly (Mark) Nolte, Kingston, WA, son David (Cindy) Pettit, Bothell, WA, sister Genette Tankersley, 6 granddaughters, 4 great granddaughters and 1 great grandson.
A celebration of Dave’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 24, 2018 at the United Methodist Church, 450 E. 27th Street in Burley. Arrangements are under the direction of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome, ID.
