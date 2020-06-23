Obituary: Paul David Barkes

November 7, 1935 - June 21, 2020

Paul David Barkes went to his everlasting home on June 21 , 2020 at the age of 84. Paul was born November 7, 1935 to Beatrice (Betty) Berridge Barkes and Ralph Barkes at the Stork's Nest in Tucson, AZ. Paul joined older sister Aileen, older brothers Richard and Leland. Later younger sister Judy completed the family. Paul spent his early years in Longview, WA. At the age of 9, Paul moved to Murtaugh, Idaho with his family and finished growing up on the Glenn Briggs ranch “Poverty Knob”.

During Paul's senior year he was introduced to Colleen Campbell from Kimberly by mutual friend Dick Sutmiller. Paul and Colleen dated during their senior year and graduated in May 1954. Paul went to ISU in Pocatello to get his electrical license. Paul and Colleen were married February 12, 1955. Paul graduated from ISU, and they moved to Jerome where Paul began his lifelong electrical career starting with Idaho Electric. Daughters Paula Daveen, Ann Dee, Lorraine Lynne (Lorri) and Cathryn Bea (Cathi) joined the family. Paul went to work for Idaho Power in 1964. He had a 31 year career starting out of Jerome, then transferred to Salmon, then to Blackfoot, then to Hell's Canyon, and then to Hagerman where he retired in 1995. After retirement, Paul and Colleen moved to Irwin and built their beautiful retirement home doing much of the work themselves. Paul was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2002. In 2005 Paul andColleen sold their home in Irwin and moved back to the Magic Valley.