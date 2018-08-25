June 5, 1941 – August 22, 2018
PAUL — Paul George Couch, 77, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, August 22, 2018.
He was born June 5, 1941, in Tremonton, Utah, to George Washington Couch and Melba Cottle Couch. Paul was the seventh child in a family of 14 children, followed by his twin sister, Patty. Growing up in Garland, Utah, he attended Garland Schools where he excelled in wrestling. During his senior year he moved to Burley, and graduated from Burley High School.
He married Ramona Beck in January 1960, and they had five children together and later divorced. He then married Karen Loveland in December 1978.
Paul’s strong work ethic started at a young age. As a young man he would spend summers coming to the Mini-Cassia area to work with his brothers hauling hay. After graduation, he enjoyed many years of ranching, farming, custom hay work, and working as an auctioneer with this brother, Keith. No matter the situation, Paul was always willing to lend a helping hand.
He enjoyed the many years he spent as a member of the Cassia County Sheriff’s Posse and the Magic Valley Cutter Racing Association. The highlight of his racing career was when the association won all four divisions in the World Wide Championship Cutter Races, with him taking 1st place in the second division. In addition to cutter racing, he also enjoyed racing his horses on the flat track circuit.
Paul loved riding horses. He especially enjoyed riding in the mountains as well as taking his horses on hunting trips in the Selway. Paul could make you laugh and add a smile to your face simply by his wonderful sense of humor. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, friend, and neighbor. He loved to support his kids and grandkids in all their various activities.
Paul is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Karen; children, Daniel Paul (Amy) Couch, Rachelle “Shelly” Montoya, Nanette (Ken) Kostka, Kimberly (Kevin) Wilding, Wendy (Matt) Beedle, Wayne (Holly) Bean, Lori (Troy) Allen, Brian (Julie) Bean, and David (Holly) Bean; 25 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; as well as his siblings, Carol (Dave) Clark, Patty Couch, Dave (Leslie) Couch, Jayne Payne, Jerry (Nancy) Couch, Sharon Hobbs, and Keith (Sally) Couch.
He was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers, Farrell Couch, Lee Couch, Sherm Couch, Lynn Couch, and Michael Couch; and one sister, Doris Bragg.
The family expresses their sincere appreciation to Shawna, Mari, Kristi, Lacey and Scott, from Horizon Home Health & Hospice, for their outstanding care.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 27, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Paul Stake Center, 424 W. Ellis St., in Paul, with Bishop Chet Jeppesen officiating. Burial will be in Paul Cemetery.
Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Monday, preceding the service at the church.
“What the mind can’t remember, the heart never forgets.”
