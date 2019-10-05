January 7, 1930—Thursday, October 3, 2019
Pat was born on Jan. 7, 1930, in Sulphur Bluff, Texas, to Wylie and Gay Smith. In 1968, while living in Long Beach, California, she met Bill Spencer. In 1972, they were married in Las Vegas, Nevada. During their marriage, they lived in Long Beach and Chula Vista, California, and Bremerton, Washington. In 1975, Bill retired from the Navy and he and Pat moved to Burley. Pat worked at JR Simplot in Heyburn from 1979 to 1992.
She enjoyed playing the slots, fishing, traveling, visiting her children in California, buying new cars, and shopping at thrift stores. Pat was a regular at the DI and Youth Ranch, where they knew her by name. She also enjoyed buying watches, which she would take apart and not know how to put back together.
Pat is survived by her husband, Bill; children, Eddie Sawyers of Heyburn, Jeannette Sawyers of Nampa, Becky Sawyers of Long Beach, Debbie Arnold of Rupert, Teresa Gonzalez of Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Kimberly Kline, Steven Spencer and Lisa Michaels of San Diego, California; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Joe Smith; her sister, Lorene Rascon; her nephew, Steve Peterson; and her granddaughter, Tiffany Aguila.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Friends may call Thursday, Oct. 10, from 6 to 8 p.m., and from 10 to 10 :45 a.m. Friday preceding the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
