October 26, 1938—January 1, 2019
WENDELL — Pat was called home Tuesday, January 1st, 2019 surrounded by her family at Bridgeview Estates in Twin Falls, Idaho.
She was a very loved mother, grandmother, GG, and friend. She was known to many by different names, but everyone who knew her knew better than to call her Patsy!
Pat was born on October 26th, 1938 to Cooper and Ruth Carter in Paris, Texas. She was raised in Honey Grove, Texas and graduated in 1956.
On June 19th, 1956 Pat married her best friend and love Jim Benson. In 1957 they welcomed their first child, Jeannie. Then in 1960 they welcomed their son, Jim. In 1962 they welcomed Judy, who only stayed here on Earth for a short period before God called her back home. In 1963, their family became complete when they welcomed another daughter, Julie.
In 1965 they journeyed from Kress, Texas to Wendell, Idaho. Where they settled down and called home. Their time in Wendell brought many friendships and adventures.
Waiting for her with opens arms in Heaven was her husband of 49 years, Jim. Her daughters, Jeannie and Judy, her mom, Ruth, her dad, Cooper, and her sister, Virginia (Gina) Duke.
Since being called home, she left behind her sister Carolyn (John Robert) Allen, her son Jim (Lyn) Benson, her daughter Julie Benson, her granddaughter Jamalyn (Tyrel) Davis, her grandson Alan (Shilah) Benson, and her great granddaughters, Breanne and Kenzie Davis and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the nursing staff at Bridgeview, Idaho Home Health & Hospice, and the following staff members who aided in Pat’s care; Terri, Steve, Lori, Leija, Olivia, Grace, Niki, Sharon and fellow Utah Jazz fan Nash.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, January 18th at 11:00 a.m. at the Wendell Cemetery.
Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Wendell Chapel.
Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
