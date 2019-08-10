April 28, 1931—August 6, 2019
Patsie Fern Libert, 88 of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away Aug. 6, 2019 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley in Twin Falls with her loving family by her side.
Patsie was born April 28, 1931 in Buhl, Idaho to Richard C. and Dora Timmons. Her parents were divorced and her mother remarried in 1933 to Merrill Porter. Patsie and her brother were raised using the Porter name.
She was educated in the Twin Falls school system graduating with the class of 1949, then attended Twin Falls Business College.
Patsie married Lloyd E. Libert May 1, 1955 at the First Methodist Church in Twin Falls.
They were blessed with a son, Mark Edward and a daughter, Dina Lynn.
Patsie enjoyed accounting and was employed by Riddle and Roth, CPA’s for thirteen years, then as a Domicile Clerk for the Postal Inspector for eight years. Other places of employment included the University of Idaho Extension Service, College of Southern Idaho and Southeast Idaho teachers Consortium and retail.
She enjoyed various activities over the years such as bowling, watercolor painting, antique collecting, and decorating. Her most enjoyable times were with her family as both children were very active in sports and she was always there to cheer them on. Patsie was an active, long time member of the First Methodist Church of Twin Falls.
Later in life, Patsie met and married her musical partner Chuck Daniels. Although they were together for a short time they shared a lifetime of memories.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 57 years, an infant brother Robert, brother DeMar Timmons and sister Betty Qualls.
Patsie is survived by her two children, Mark Edward (Kim) Libert of Kimberly and Dina Lynn (Rob) Grant of Eden, Idaho, seven grandchildren, Patrick (Natalie) Libert, Matthew (Cheyenne) Libert, Whitney (Angelo) Sanchez, Haley (Kaleb) Libert, Danny (Amy) Trappen, Michael (Katie) Grant, Kendall Grant and 12 great grandchildren, and sister Glenda Porter, her husband of the last year Chuck Daniels and numerous nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home from 5 to 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Aug. 14, 2019 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road in Twin Falls. Inurnment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park.
