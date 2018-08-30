Sept. 10, 1946—Aug. 28 2018
Patrick Udy Keefer passed away from natural causes on August 28 2018 at the age of 71.
He was born on September 10, 1946 at Rupert General Hospital in Rupert, Idaho. The son of Don and Marian Keefer. He graduated from Ben Lomond high School in Ogden, Utah. He was a Private in Marine Corps and received an honorable discharge in 1964. He graduated the Police Academy in 1972 and went on to be a police officer in Hailey, Idaho.
His love for cars took over and he became a great mechanic. Pat had a great love for his dog Prissy (her ashes will also be spread with his after service). Pat had a great desire to be outdoors, whether he was fishing, hunting or camping. He would get up in the morning and make sure the stray cats were feed/watered and warm place to live in the winter, made sure all his birdfeeders were filled and squirrels were taken care. He loved being involved in the football pool every season. His favorite team was the Denver Broncos, and made it a point to watch every game no matter what he previously had going. He loved to cook and when he wasn’t doing that he was in his craft room designing/making jewelry, clocks and other items. He had a great love for wolves and Indians. In his later years he loved to sit with his friends he had made at Woodstone Retirement Center and made sure he was always present to play bingo.
Pat has a brother Mike (Jann) Keefer, and a sister Laura Morehead. He was preceded in death by both parents Don and Marian Keefer. Only son is Kenneth (Annette) Keefer. He has 6 grandchildren Amanda Gronwald, Corey House, Tauni (Mike) Keefer, Tiphaniee Keefer, Heather Keefer, Kixon Zilar. He has 10 great grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls Idaho 83301 at 10 a.m. on September 8th 2018, preceding service we will be spreading of Pat and Prissy’s ashes at Warm Springs in Hailey, Idaho.
Those who wish may share memories and condolences on his memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
