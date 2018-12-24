June 19, 1948—December 22, 2018
Patrick Ray Russell, age 70, passed away peacefully at his home in Hagerman on December 22, 2018 after a short battle with cancer. Pat was a loving husband, brother, father and grandfather.
He was born in Hagerman, Idaho on June 19, 1948 the youngest of three children. He spent his younger years getting into trouble with his friends in and around the Hagerman Valley. He graduated from Hagerman High School in 1966 and went on to attend college at Whitman in Walla Walla, Washington. He was a member of the Delta Tau Delta Fraternity and had many great memories. He graduated with a degree in sociology and moved to Boise, Idaho.
In 1974 he married the love of his life Cheryl Miyake; at the time of his passing they had been married 44 years. After their marriage Pat realized his dream of owning his own race car. He purchased a Tipkey Roadster in 1979 and never looked back. He was active in the sport of car racing until his passing. If it went fast, he loved it. Pat worked for Idaho Power and retired with over 30 years of service. He also served on the Hagerman School Board from 1986 -2001.
Pat is survived by: his wife, Cheryl; daughter, Michelle (Mitch) Olsen; grandsons, Walter Olsen and Tanner Olsen and sister, Constance Nysingh. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother.
A graveside service will be held on December 29, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at the Hagerman Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow at the Hagerman Legion Hall.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Buhl Badgers Wrestling Club in honor of his grandchildren; in care of Fred Bartlett, or mailed to Buhl Wrestling 817 11th Ave. North Buhl, Idaho 83316, or Buhl Farmers Bank Att: Buhl Wrestling.
Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.