Obituary: Patricia (Trish) O'Donahue

July 26, 1946—November 6, 2018
Patricia “Trish” O’Donahue, 72, passed away quietly at home on November 6, 2018. She was the daughter of Laurence and DeLoris Barrett, born on July 26, 1946 in Missouri. Her father was in the army, she had traveled the world to settle in Lincoln, Nebraska as a child. Following high school graduation she attended the University of Nebraska, Lincoln, to earn her teaching degree, and specialize as a Speech and Language Pathologist. Trish met David O’Donahue in Otis, Colorado in 1976. They felt called to ministry, and moved to Tulsa Oklahoma in order to attend Rhema Bible Training. The family moved to Burley, Idaho in July of 1986. Trish home schooled Sean and Kelli for many years until deciding to go back into teaching. She was a rural Speech Teacher for Cassia County for the remainder of her career. One of Trish’s loves were children. She had a deep love of family, and her husband, and her grandchildren. She had an even deeper love and relationship with Jesus Christ. “For God so loved the world that whosoever believed in Him shall have everlasting life.” John 3:16
She is survived by daughter, Shannon Stuart—California, Son, Sean (Heather) O’Donahue—Burley, and Daughter Kelli (Chris) Page—Denver. Her grandchildren: Jacob Phillips, Daniele Phillips, Robbie Stuart, Danny Stuart, Richard Stuart, Cody Stewart, Miranda Stewart, Tyllor Austin, Kaitlynn Villines, Meggian O’Donahue, and Celie Page. Her great-grand child: Treycen Miller. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband David O’Donahue, Laurence Overton and DeLoris Catherine Taylor Barrett, Bruce Barrett, son-in-law David Stuart and Ryan Page grandson.
A funeral service will be held in Trish’s honor at Mountain View Christian Center on Tuesday, November 13th at 2:00 in the afternoon. There will be a viewing for friends and family 1:00 p.m. at the church on the day of the service. Burial will take place in the Paul Cemetery following the funeral service. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley.
