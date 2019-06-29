September 12, 1917—June 3, 2019
Patricia Sutphen Klingler was born in Gooding, Idaho September 12, 1917, the daughter of Marian Harte Sutphen and Doran Sutphen.
Pat attended Gooding schools graduating from Gooding High School. She went on to further her education at the University of Washington and the University of Washington library school, graduating from both universities. She was employed by the Twin Falls Public library and the Portland Oregon Library. While working in Portland, she met and married Marion V. Klingler on February 14, 1942.
While Marion served overseas in the war, Pat moved back to Gooding and their son Doran was born. After the war ended, Pat and Marion spent six years in Portland while Dr. Klingler practiced medicine, their daughter Beth was born and in 1951, they moved to Gooding. While in Gooding a son Paul was born, and Dr. Klingler continued to practice medicine until his retirement in 1978.
Pat was active in the community in both youth and civic affairs. Her main interest was library development and was a member of the Gooding library board for many years, as well as being active in regional library development. While she served on the Gooding board, the old Safeway grocery store was remodeled to house City Hall and the public library where it remains today.
She was a charter member of the Gooding Hospital auxiliary; a member of the Gooding County Historical Society; P.E.O Chapter G; and the Episcopal Church.
Pat is survived by: daughter—Beth (Doug) McIlvoy; son—Paul (Marie) Klingler; daughter-in-law—Charlotte Klingler; granddaughters—Verena (Scott) Daigle, Greta Klingler, and Melissa (Larry) Chartier; grandsons—Mark (Bridgett) Klingler, Lane (Michelle) McIlvoy; great grandchildren—Hallie and Emma Trepus, Sophie and Luke McIlvoy, Abby Daigle and Morgan Klingler.
She was preceded in death by her husband and son—Doran.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 at 10 a.m., at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel with interment at the Elmwood cemetery following the service.
In place of flowers, please donate to the Gooding Public Library.
Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
