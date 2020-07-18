Obituary: Patricia Renee Smith

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

September 5, 1935—July 10, 2020

Patricia Renee Smith, 84, of Frisco, TX, formerly of Bothell, Washington, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020. She was born on September 5, 1935, in Wendell, Idaho, to the late G. Paul and Florence A. (Annett) Smith. Pat was a 1953 graduate of Jerome High School in Jerome, Idaho and went on to attend and complete nursing school at Holy Cross Hospital in Salt Lake City. In 1959, Pat began working at the University of Washington Hospital, where she had a long and fulfilling career until her retirement in 1997.

Being outdoors was a passion of Pat’s; she enjoyed all it had to offer. Camping, bicycling, skiing, fishing, and golfing were just a few of her hobbies. She enjoyed traveling the world and visiting 73 countries. Overall, Pat had a joy and enthusiasm for life, which radiated through her smile to others. She loved her family and spending time with them; and they cherished and admired her. Pat will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew her.

Pat is survived by her sisters, Trudy Byrns of Frisco, TX and Kay (Mark) Bennett of Carrollton, TX; brother, G. Paul Smith of Priest River, ID; and seven nieces and nephews.

In honoring her wishes, Pat will be cremated, and inurned in Jerome Cemetery, Jerome, Idaho.

