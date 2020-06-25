Obituary: Patricia R. Curtis

“A mother is the truest friend we have, when trials are heavy and suddenly fall upon us; when adversity takes the place of prosperity; when friends desert us; when trouble thickens around us, still will she cling to us, and endeavor by her kind precepts and counsels to dissipate the clouds of darkness, and cause peace to return to our hearts.” ~ Washington Irving

It is with great sadness to announce that 91 year-old Patricia R. Curtis passed away from pancreatic cancer in her home of 50 years in Twin Falls, Idaho. Pat is lovingly remembered by her children, Michael, Molly (Brent), and Kerry (Scott), as well as one grandson, Joe (Stefanie), and one great-grandson, Henry, who has a little sister on the way. Pat was preceded in death by her husband, H. Gay Curtis.

Pat was born in the doctor’s house in the small farming community of Manzanola, Colorado, where her grandfather, uncle and father were produce farmers, growing G. W. Swink “Rocky Ford” cantaloupes. Pat’s pioneering family made nine moves yielding seven grade school changes that Pat shyly endured, and in 1935, the family moved from Colorado to the west side of Phoenix, Arizona, where they eventually settled upon a historical property, which originally was the first municipal airport in Phoenix, the first Sky Harbor Airport that opened in 1925, where those such as Charles Lindbergh landed to refuel, and Arizona Senator Barry Goldwater took flying lessons. Pat’s parents, Leo C. Smith and Ruth S. Smith, tenaciously worked together to transform the airport’s land, clearing tree stumps and weeds, and over the years, changed the small airport’s terminal (that held the pilot’s sleeping quarters) into a southern-style home for their children, Patricia, the eldest, Stanley L. Smith and Mary Ann (Hunt). The family worked the rich soil into beautiful fields of lettuce, carrots, cantaloupes, cotton, wheat, and more, helping to feed many during The Great Depression and feed American soldiers during World War II. Pat’s parents were noted in the agricultural community as gracious, humorous, generous and kind, who instilled in their children a hard work ethic and responsibility, a foundation that led to the life of discipline, generosity and charity of which Pat is remembered. Her parents stressed the importance of higher education, and Pat was the first in the family to earn a university degree, as did her siblings to follow.