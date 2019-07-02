July 28, 1946—June 27, 2019
Patricia “Pat” Carol Hicks (Nelson), 72, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away at home with the caring hands of her husband, family, and Hospice Vision, Inc. on June 27, 2019 from an extended illness.
Pat was born in Wendell, Idaho on July 28, 1946 to Ernest Roy (ER) and Jessie May Nelson of Twin Falls. She attended Immanuel Lutheran School and graduated from Twin Falls Sr. High.
Pat married the love of her life, Clarence Hicks, on June 6, 1966 in Twin Falls, Idaho whom with she had four girls.
Pat worked numerous jobs before retiring from Shopko. She enjoyed time with grandchildren, especially reading book from her lap. Get together’s with family, all the amenities of Jackpot, hunting, camping, watching soap operas, doing puzzles, and playing games were also recreational activities she enjoyed.
Pat is survived by Clarence Hicks (husband), her four daughters Kim (Rick) Hettenbach, Holli (Tracy) Stewart, Tara (Curtis) Deiss, and Nikki Hicks. She was blessed with ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Services are being held on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, Idaho 83301. Burial will follow immediately after the service at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery.
