Obituary: Patricia Okelberry

Pat went through many frightening times due to the bombing raids upon London and had to put out many fires from incendiary bombs that were used to light up the area for the bombing raids because there was a gas plant near their house.

The war ended in May of 1945, and in August of 1945, Pat met a very shy GI named Verl Smith Okelberry who had fought in the war for four years and then had been stationed in London with the Military Police. Three months later they were married on November 17, 1945, in a church in London, England. Three weeks later, Verl was transferred to France where he contracted pneumonia and was shipped back to America on a hospital ship. Pat started her journey to America as a war bride on April 23, 1946; she joined with Verl in Pocatello and met her new family on May 13, 1946.

Their marriage was solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Nov 17, 1954. Pat and Verl farmed in Oakley, Idaho, and started their family. They had four children, Richard Henry Okelberry of Selah, Washington, Susannah Rosina Bailey and Verl Chris Okelberry, both of Burley Idaho, and Eileen Tyler of Heyburn, Idaho.