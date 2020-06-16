Obituary: Patricia Marie (Clark) Kerbs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

April 15, 1939—May 15th, 2020

Patty Kerbs, 81, Twin Falls/Boise, passed away peacefully on May 15th, 2020, from heart failure.

Patty was born in Grand Coulee, Washington, to Wendell and Lois Clark, and moved to Rupert in 1955, graduating from Minico High School in 1957. She attended the University of Idaho and was a member of the Pi Beta Phi Sorority.

On December 28th, 1958, Patty married the love of her life, Richard (Dick) Kerbs. Patty and Dick’s 61 years of marriage were filled with love, respect and adventure. Both have said that marrying the other was the best thing that ever happened to them. They lived in Blackfoot, Idaho, for many years, moving to Twin Falls in 1975 and Boise in 1987.

As her children were growing up, Patty was active in PTA and served as a Girl Scout and Cub Scout leader. She also belonged to the PEO Sisterhood and was a member of Episcopal Church of the Ascension in Twin Falls.