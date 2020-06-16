Obituary: Patricia Marie (Clark) Kerbs

April 15, 1939—May 15th, 2020
Patty Kerbs, 81, Twin Falls/Boise, passed away peacefully on May 15th, 2020, from heart failure.
Patty was born in Grand Coulee, Washington, to Wendell and Lois Clark, and moved to Rupert in 1955, graduating from Minico High School in 1957. She attended the University of Idaho and was a member of the Pi Beta Phi Sorority.
On December 28th, 1958, Patty married the love of her life, Richard (Dick) Kerbs. Patty and Dick’s 61 years of marriage were filled with love, respect and adventure. Both have said that marrying the other was the best thing that ever happened to them. They lived in Blackfoot, Idaho, for many years, moving to Twin Falls in 1975 and Boise in 1987.
As her children were growing up, Patty was active in PTA and served as a Girl Scout and Cub Scout leader. She also belonged to the PEO Sisterhood and was a member of Episcopal Church of the Ascension in Twin Falls.
Patty will be remembered for her generous and spunky spirit. She was a deep listener, honest and authentic, a wonderful conversationalist and extremely giving. Because of these qualities, her life was filled with many beloved friends who will greatly miss her. Anyone who knew Patty would tell you that she always would…with a sparkle in her eye…“tell it like it is!”
Patty loved Willie Nelson, the Rat Pack, Chardonnay wine, a well-grilled steak and traveling. Patty, Dick and their children spent many years in Sun Valley, both in the winter and summer months enjoying skiing, tennis and golf; often in the company of dear friends. Patty loved a good adventure, from a six week hunting trip in Alaska with Dick, to camping with her grandsons on the Middle Fork. In more recent years, Patty and Dick enjoyed relaxing on the Oregon Coast and visiting grandchildren in Washington and Minnesota. She loved to entertain friends and family, and could easily throw an elegant meal together for a crowd in a moment’s notice.
Patty is survived by Richard, her husband of 61 years; children Wendy (Kim) Derricott, (Alexandria, MN); Rick Kerbs (Issaquah, WA); Scott Kerbs (Shana) (Kuna, ID) and Mike Kerbs (Jody) (Vancouver, WA); grandchildren Megan, Katie, Blake, Dylan, Madeline, Avery and Ellie; and great-grandchildren Tristan and Callie.
Patty’s siblings include Ed Clark (Patty Johnson)(Seattle, WA);Robert Clark (Barbara) (Seattle, WA); Susan Cassidy (Wilsonville, OR) and Greg Clark (Kirsten) (Seattle, WA).
Patty’s extended family includes Bob and Arlene (Kerbs) Jones (Twin Falls, ID); Bob and Judy Kerbs (Aurora, CO); Leonard and Dorothy Kerbs (Twin Falls, ID) and Judi (Kerbs) Baxter (Twin Falls, ID), along with many nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly.
One niece described Patty as “classy, sassy and a little bad ass-y”—she was a very special lady and will be deeply missed.
A Celebration of Life honoring Patty will be held in Twin Falls on September 19th. (Details to be announced closer to that date).
Donations in Patty’s memory may be made to The Idaho Food Bank 3562 South TK Avenue Boise, ID 83705-5278, or your charity of choice.
