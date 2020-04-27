Obituary: Patricia L. Brite-Davis

In 2010 Frank got sick and passed away in 2012. Patricia was totally lost without her love. They had a good friend they met in 2002, Kerin DuBois, and Patricia depended on Kerin to help take her places as Patricia didn’t drive. It was always an adventure to take Patricia shopping. They had some wonderful times together. She also had a wonderful helper with the farm, Robert Kaes. Whenever she needed a man’s help, she’d always call Robert and he’d be right there to help her. Patricia loved people and was very talkative and sociable. She would get on the phone with her sister Betty from California and talk for hours. In 2016 Patricia had to have knee surgery. Following the surgery her mental and physical health began declining. July of 2016, she had to move into Evergreen Place Assisted Living in Buhl. It was a beautiful place and she was lovingly cared for by employees, as it became her home. She loved playing bingo and coloring. Everyone loved Patricia because she laughed at everything even if it wasn’t funny. She was known for her smile and giggles.