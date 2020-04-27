Obituary: Patricia L. Brite-Davis

December 23, 1932 – April 23, 2020
Patricia Davis age 87 passed quietly from this life in the early morning Thursday April 23, 2020 at Evergreen Place Assisted Living in Buhl, Idaho. Patricia was the elder of two children born to Berkley J. and Loula B. Little in Hooray, South Carolina. She was raised in South Carolina and moved to California with her mother in her teen years. She graduated from Polytechnic High School in Los Angeles, California in 1951.
She married Clyde Allen Brite in 1953, they were blessed with a daughter Debra Lynn, who was born March 18,1954.
Patricia went into nursing at Daniel Freeman Hospital in Los Angeles and retired after 30 years to take care of Clyde. After the passing of Clyde, she met the man she would spend the rest of her life with, Frank Davis, and they got married in Las Vegas in 1993. They traveled the country visiting family and enjoyed being together and enjoying life. They were inseparable. After traveling the country, they settled in Ely, Nevada where they bought a farm. They loved their animals; goats, chickens, donkeys, and cats. They loved gardening almost as much as they loved giving the canned and fresh vegetables they grew to friends.
They traveled to Twin Falls for their medical problems. In 2001 Patricia was diagnosed with breast cancer and beat it. Then in June of 2005 Patricia’s daughter, Debra, passed away in New Mexico. In 2008 Frank and Patricia decided it was time to move from Ely to be closer to medical facilities. They bought a farm in Buhl. They brought all their animals and loved being here. They were always working and remodeling their new home. They had names for all their goats and donkeys. She loved watching them and bringing newborn goats into her home to bottle feed.
In 2010 Frank got sick and passed away in 2012. Patricia was totally lost without her love. They had a good friend they met in 2002, Kerin DuBois, and Patricia depended on Kerin to help take her places as Patricia didn’t drive. It was always an adventure to take Patricia shopping. They had some wonderful times together. She also had a wonderful helper with the farm, Robert Kaes. Whenever she needed a man’s help, she’d always call Robert and he’d be right there to help her. Patricia loved people and was very talkative and sociable. She would get on the phone with her sister Betty from California and talk for hours. In 2016 Patricia had to have knee surgery. Following the surgery her mental and physical health began declining. July of 2016, she had to move into Evergreen Place Assisted Living in Buhl. It was a beautiful place and she was lovingly cared for by employees, as it became her home. She loved playing bingo and coloring. Everyone loved Patricia because she laughed at everything even if it wasn’t funny. She was known for her smile and giggles.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Loula and Berkley Little; stepfather, Robert Aylward; spouses, Clyde Brite and Frank Davis; and daughter, Debra Aragon.
She is survived by her sister, Betty Allen; niece, Kathy (Barry) Geierman; nephew, Douglas (Janet) Allen; and great niece, Danielle Geierman, all of Orangevale, CA; granddaughter, Deanna Lovato; great grandson, Joshua Lovato; and great granddaughter, Marissa Lovato.
There will be no memorial service at this time because of Covid-19. Patricia will be laid to rest at West End Cemetery in Buhl, Idaho, and a memorial service will be held at a later date when it’s safe to gather.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Patricia’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
