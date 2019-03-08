Try 3 months for $3
Obituary: Patricia Kaye Martin Fuentes
Sherri Davis

December 1, 1943—February 23, 2019

Patricia Kaye Fuentes of the San Francisco Bay Area passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019 with her family and friends by her side. She was 75. She was born on December 1, 1943 in Great Bend, Kansas to Ernest and Lucille Martin and graduated from Twin Falls High School.

She is survived by her husband, Joe Fuentes; daughter and son- in-law, Jennifer and Brad Bowers; grandson Jacob and son-in-law Jeff Combs; brother, Mike Martin.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Jessica Diane, husband, Sidney Conner Shute, and parents, Ernest and Lucille.

