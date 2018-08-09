March 13, 1933 – May 29, 2018
Patricia June Hainline, 85, a resident of Bliss, passed away on Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at Bennett Hills Care Center in Gooding.
Patricia June Scheer, was born March 13, 1933 in Fairbury, Nebraska, the daughter of Bernard and Myrtle Scheer. She was raised and educated in Jerome, Idaho. She married Fred Hainline on June 14, 1954, in Jerome, Idaho, at the Catholic Church, of which she was a member.
She is survived by: two sons, Steven (Yvonne) Hainline of Hagerman, Idaho and Jay (Mary) Hainline, of Boise, Idaho; two daughters, Susan (Michael) Stief of Burns, Wyoming and Barbara Hutchins (and Brad) of Idaho Falls, Idaho; one sister, Betty Younger of Colorado Springs, Colorado; six grandchildren, Nick Hainline, Richard Hainline, Kendall Stief, Christopher Hainline, Kallie Neal, and Seth Hainline; and seven great-grandchildren, Maisha Jo, Hunter, Sam, Casey, Parker, Zaedyn and Zariya.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; and her husband, Fred.
A memorial celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, August 15, 2018 at 2:00 pm at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. A private family inurnment will take place at the Jerome Cemetery.
Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding.
Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family by following the obituary link at demarayfuneralservice.com.
