Obituary: Patricia Gale McKay

May 28, 1947 ~ May 21, 2020
Patricia Gale McKay, 72, of Twin Falls, passed away on May 23, 2020 in Twin Falls, Idaho.
Patricia was born in Pueblo, Colorado to Willard Earl and Josephine Beamer (Talbot) on May 28, 1947. She graduated from the College of Southern Idaho in May of 1990, where she received one of the First National Child Development Associate Degrees in the United States. She then worked as a Foster parent for 18 years. She loved helping children. She also served as FPA Secretary. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She loved cooking alongside her mother and trips to the beach with her parents.
Patricia is survived by her children, Tom (Carol) McKay Jr. of Jerome; Kim Sobotka of Surprise, AZ; Todd (Jeannie) McKay of Sandpoint; Michelle (Bill) Taylor of Meridian; Chris (Carrie) McKay of Barnesville, MN; Victor McKay of Boise; and Lacey McKay of Twin Falls. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and numerous cousins and friends, all whom she dearly loved. She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Robert Mann Talbot; and grandson, Jared McKay.
The family of Patricia McKay wishes to extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center ICU Nurses, Doctors and staff; as well as the staff at Bridgeview Estates for their compassionate care over the last 5 years.
In accordance with Patricia’s wishes, no service will be held at this time.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Patricia’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
