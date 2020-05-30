Obituary: Patricia Gale McKay

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 28, 1947 ~ May 21, 2020

Patricia Gale McKay, 72, of Twin Falls, passed away on May 23, 2020 in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Patricia was born in Pueblo, Colorado to Willard Earl and Josephine Beamer (Talbot) on May 28, 1947. She graduated from the College of Southern Idaho in May of 1990, where she received one of the First National Child Development Associate Degrees in the United States. She then worked as a Foster parent for 18 years. She loved helping children. She also served as FPA Secretary. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She loved cooking alongside her mother and trips to the beach with her parents.

Patricia is survived by her children, Tom (Carol) McKay Jr. of Jerome; Kim Sobotka of Surprise, AZ; Todd (Jeannie) McKay of Sandpoint; Michelle (Bill) Taylor of Meridian; Chris (Carrie) McKay of Barnesville, MN; Victor McKay of Boise; and Lacey McKay of Twin Falls. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and numerous cousins and friends, all whom she dearly loved. She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Robert Mann Talbot; and grandson, Jared McKay.