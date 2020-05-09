Obituary: Patricia Ellen Cochran
0 entries

Obituary: Patricia Ellen Cochran

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Patricia Ellen Cochran

November 21, 1946 - May 4, 2020

His beloved Wife; our Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt and Friend, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on May 4, 2020. Patricia Ellen Cochran 73 of Jerome, Idaho, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family.

Patricia was born to Melville and Ellen Still on November 21, 1946 in Palo Alto, California. In August of 1963 Pat married her soul mate and the love of her life, Charles “Chuck” Cochran. During their 57 amazing years of marriage, five children were brought into this family: Carol, Benny, Chris, Kim and Ron. Pat and Chuck moved to Idaho in 1976 and were long-time residents of Jerome.

Pat worked at Tupperware for 15 years before receiving her associate degree in Library Science and finally retiring from Motel 6 where she worked for 19 years. She LOVED to read. We would always say that she could travel around the world with never leaving home through all the books she read and the stories that she could tell. Pat was a woman of many treasures. She loved to collect tea pots, birds and cats. She was an avid yard-saler and could spot one from a mile away.

She is survived by her husband, Charles “Chuck” Cochran; her children, Carol (Brian) Osberg, Benny (Tammy) Cochran, Chris Cochran, Kim (Charles) Teeple, and Ron (Stephanie) Furr; 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren, and was excited of the arrival of the 12th in August. Pat is also survived by many family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Melville and Ellen.

A Celebration of Pat's Life will be announced at a later date.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Pat's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Cochran as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News