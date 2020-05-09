Obituary: Patricia Ellen Cochran

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Patricia Ellen Cochran

November 21, 1946 - May 4, 2020

His beloved Wife; our Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt and Friend, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on May 4, 2020. Patricia Ellen Cochran 73 of Jerome, Idaho, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family.

Patricia was born to Melville and Ellen Still on November 21, 1946 in Palo Alto, California. In August of 1963 Pat married her soul mate and the love of her life, Charles “Chuck” Cochran. During their 57 amazing years of marriage, five children were brought into this family: Carol, Benny, Chris, Kim and Ron. Pat and Chuck moved to Idaho in 1976 and were long-time residents of Jerome.

Pat worked at Tupperware for 15 years before receiving her associate degree in Library Science and finally retiring from Motel 6 where she worked for 19 years. She LOVED to read. We would always say that she could travel around the world with never leaving home through all the books she read and the stories that she could tell. Pat was a woman of many treasures. She loved to collect tea pots, birds and cats. She was an avid yard-saler and could spot one from a mile away.