Obituary: Patricia Ann Walker

August 12, 1934—May 15, 2020
Patricia Ann Walker was born August 12, 1934 to Leonard and Shirley Boyd of Jerome, ID. She was their only child. After a short battle with cancer, she left this life May 15, 2020. Patricia married Richard Harold Perkins in June of 1953; they were later divorced. Patricia and Richard had three children, LeeAnn, Janie and Richard. Pat moved to Los Angeles County, CA, where she married William S. Walker and a daughter, Paula, was born. In 1978, they moved back to Jerome, ID. William passed away August 2, 1998, and she married Albert Hawkins in 2013.
Pat worked at First Security Bank in Jerome, ID; as a real estate secretary in Jerome; as a caregiver and CNA at assisted living facilities and St. Benedict’s, Jerome, ID. While living in California, she worked for a number of years at Inland Ryerson Steel.
Pat enjoyed fishing, reading and camping.
She attended Eastside Southern Baptist Church, Twin Falls.
She is survived by husband, Albert Hawkins of Twin Falls, ID; son, Richard (Linda) Walker of Kimberly, ID; daughter, Paula (Jay) Earl of Twin Falls, ID; daughter, LeeAnn (John) Jones of Caldwell, ID; and daughter, Janie Carr of Boise, ID; along with several grandchildren, step grandchildren, great grandchildren and great step grandchildren. She was preceded in death by both parents and her husband, William S. Walker.
Memorial Service will be Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Eastside Southern Baptist Church, Twin Falls, ID.
Service information
10:00AM
204 Eastland Dr. N
Twin Falls, ID 83301
