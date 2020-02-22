Obituary: Patricia Ann Johnson Free

December 22, 1947—February 17, 2020
Born December 22, 1947, at the Cottage Hospital in Burley, Idaho, to Walter C. and Mary Southern Johnson; Patrica was the youngest of six children. She was raised in View, graduating from Burley High School in the class of 1966, then attending the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls.
Patricia met Darrell R Free in 1966, while working as a car-hop at the Burley Burger Port. They were married Feb. 9, 1969, in Burley and were later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple.
Patricia grew up working on the family farm and helping on neighboring farms. She worked at Burger Port, Ore-Ida, and J.R. Simplot before she began a career as a Dental Assistant and Hygienist for Dr. LaMar C Nielsen and Dr. Jared C Johnson. After her career in dentistry, she went on to manage Magic Valley Abrasives, Inc., where she enjoyed interacting and building friendships with many local customers and businesses.
In her free time, Patricia loved being outside tending to her garden and flower beds. She also enjoyed spending time with family and friends in the outdoors, camping and riding ATV’s in the summer, and snowmobiling in the winter. She was a talented quilter and always loved playing games or cards with anyone that would join her. As a young adult she enjoyed playing on many slow-pitch softball and volleyball teams alongside family and friends, also coaching several youth-league softball and volleyball teams.
Patricia and Darrell enjoyed working together in the yard, canning their garden harvest, going to car shows, and participating in the Mini Cassia Auto Collectors’ Car Club. They also appreciated the opportunity to clean the Twin Falls Temple and serve as the Ward Activity Leaders. She was active in her ward and held many callings including Relief Society President, Primary President, and currently serving as a Ward Librarian with her husband, Darrell.
Patricia will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 51 years, Darrell; and her children, Tina (Brad) Smith of Burley, Idaho, Tracie (Tyler) Cottam of Anthem, Arizona, and D. Shane (Natalie) Free of Twin Falls, Idaho; four grandsons, Rhynn Smith, Wyatt (Brianna) Smith, Kade and Dakota Free; her brothers, Earl (Betty) Johnson, and Lynn (Pat) Johnson; and sisters, Donna (Jay) Smith, and Della (Francisco) Ortiz.
Patrica was predeceased by her parents, Walter and Mary; and brother, Walter B. Johnson and his wife, Eileen.
The family expresses their sincere appreciation to all of the doctors, nurses and care givers—a special thank you to Michelle Searle who was with us every step of the way. You are all true professionals and full of compassion.
The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – View 1st Ward, located at, 490 E. 550 S., of Burley, with Bishop Willie Heward officiating. Burial will follow at the View Cemetery.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and Friday from 1 to 1:45 p.m. preceding the funeral service at the church.
