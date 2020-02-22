Obituary: Patricia Ann Johnson Free

December 22, 1947—February 17, 2020

Born December 22, 1947, at the Cottage Hospital in Burley, Idaho, to Walter C. and Mary Southern Johnson; Patrica was the youngest of six children. She was raised in View, graduating from Burley High School in the class of 1966, then attending the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls.

Patricia met Darrell R Free in 1966, while working as a car-hop at the Burley Burger Port. They were married Feb. 9, 1969, in Burley and were later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple.

Patricia grew up working on the family farm and helping on neighboring farms. She worked at Burger Port, Ore-Ida, and J.R. Simplot before she began a career as a Dental Assistant and Hygienist for Dr. LaMar C Nielsen and Dr. Jared C Johnson. After her career in dentistry, she went on to manage Magic Valley Abrasives, Inc., where she enjoyed interacting and building friendships with many local customers and businesses.